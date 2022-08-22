Contests
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

Previewing Cincinnati Wing Week with Smoke Justis
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week.

“We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the week-long event’s Marketing Coordinator Kelly Madigan said. “After listening to feedback following the inaugural wing week in January 2021, we decided to move the event to August. We have many returning restaurants and new first-year participants as well.”

Here is the list of participating restaurants for this year’s Cincinnati Wing Week with Samuel Adams as the official beer sponsor:

  • Agave & Rye
  • Americano
  • Anderson Township Pub
  • Arnold’s Bar & Grill
  • Bandito
  • Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine
  • Bebo’s
  • Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
  • Bucket Heads
  • Catch-a-Fire Pizza
  • C&C
  • Decibel
  • deSha’s
  • Dickmann’s Sports Barn and Brew
  • dōpe! Asian Street Fare
  • Drake’s
  • Four Mile Pig
  • Highgrain Brewing Co.
  • In Between Tavern
  • Incline Smoke Shack
  • The Indiana Mound Cafe
  • J Taps Sports Bar & Grill
  • Jefferson Social
  • Joella’s Hot Chicken
  • 1883 Kitchen
  • L’Burg
  • LALO
  • Lucius Q
  • MashRoots
  • Miamiville Trailyard
  • MidWest Best BBQ
  • Moerlein Lager House
  • Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
  • O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill
  • Oakley Pub & Grill
  • Pho Lang Thang
  • Quan Hapa
  • RJ Four Mile Pig
  • Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
  • Samuel Adams Taproom
  • Smoke Justis
  • Talons
  • The Draft
  • The Establishment
  • Hi-Mark
  • The Pub
  • Buffalo Wings & Rings

