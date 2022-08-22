Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week.

“We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the week-long event’s Marketing Coordinator Kelly Madigan said. “After listening to feedback following the inaugural wing week in January 2021, we decided to move the event to August. We have many returning restaurants and new first-year participants as well.”

Here is the list of participating restaurants for this year’s Cincinnati Wing Week with Samuel Adams as the official beer sponsor:

Agave & Rye

Americano

Anderson Township Pub

Arnold’s Bar & Grill

Bandito

Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine

Bebo’s

Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill

Bucket Heads

Catch-a-Fire Pizza

C&C

Decibel

deSha’s

Dickmann’s Sports Barn and Brew

dōpe! Asian Street Fare

Drake’s

Four Mile Pig

Highgrain Brewing Co.

In Between Tavern

Incline Smoke Shack

The Indiana Mound Cafe

J Taps Sports Bar & Grill

Jefferson Social

Joella’s Hot Chicken

1883 Kitchen

L’Burg

LALO

Lucius Q

MashRoots

Miamiville Trailyard

MidWest Best BBQ

Moerlein Lager House

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill

Oakley Pub & Grill

Pho Lang Thang

Quan Hapa

RJ Four Mile Pig

Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers

Samuel Adams Taproom

Smoke Justis

Talons

The Draft

The Establishment

Hi-Mark

The Pub

Buffalo Wings & Rings

