SUV driver killed in head-on collision with car hauler in Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An SUV and car hauler carrying eight cars were involved in a deadly crash in Wayne Township Monday afternoon, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Sheriff Jones says the head-on collision happened around 12:29 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads.

Butler County deputies and Fire/EMS from St. Clair and Wayne Township responded.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the car hauler wasn’t hurt.

Sheriff Jones says, at this time, neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The names of the victim and the driver of the car hauler have not been released.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

