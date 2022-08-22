Contests
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike

Teacher Appreciation Week
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district have voted to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume.

The Ohio Education Association says more than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday and members will take to picket lines on Monday.

The union, which represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees, says the strike is about a a commitment to modern schools, smaller class sizes and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education.

The district of some 47,000 students has said it plans to start the school year with remote learning on Wednesday if the strike continues.

