Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

WATCH: Boat explodes, sends debris flying at Florida marina

A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday. (Source: Credit: Halifax Harbor Marina / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted surveillance video of the boat bursting into flames at Halifax Harbor Marina.

You can see an explosion at the back half of the boat, sending debris flying.

Several people were on board at the time and one person was standing on the dock.

Four people were hurt during the explosion, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital in Orlando.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.(Daytona Beach Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a...
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
The Lakota community is mourning the loss of 2022 Lakota East High School graduate and football...
Lakota East 2022 graduate killed in crash that left 3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 hurt
A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash on Ohio 28 in Goshen Township, state troopers say
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

Latest News

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area