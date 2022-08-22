Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect. (SOURCE: WAFF)
By Javon Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - In a shocking scene caught on camera, an off-duty police officer was hit by a car in front of his own home.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, the off-duty officer was at his home Tuesday when 54-year-old Gregory Martin Hill approached in a Jeep.

Police said as the officer was approaching the Jeep to see if he needed assistance, Hill began to curse at the officer. The driver then backed out, hitting another car and a mailbox before driving toward the officer in what police said seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt, Hill hit a tree.

WAFF reports that, while the officer was heading inside of his home to get his duty weapon and handcuffs, the driver got out of his Jeep and followed the officer into his carport.

The officer’s wife, Sabrina Brown, shared a Facebook comment saying their two children were inside of the home.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.

New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect

Police said Hill went back to his car as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. The officer ordered him to get on the ground, but he refused. The Jeep then drove toward the officer again in his front yard, and the officer fired multiple shots into the car. The gunshots missed the driver, and the officer’s legs were run over, police said.

The officer said he and a witness held Hill down until other officers arrived at the home to arrest him.

Hill has been charged with attempted murder and had a bond set at $1 million cash.

If Hill were to post bond he would need to be under supervision by pre-trial supervisors, have no alcohol or firearms in his home or any of his vehicles, and can have no direct, indirect or electronic communication with the victim.

According to officials, the officer has been released and is at home recovering.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a...
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
The Lakota community is mourning the loss of 2022 Lakota East High School graduate and football...
Lakota East 2022 graduate killed in crash that left 3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 hurt
A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash on Ohio 28 in Goshen Township, state troopers say
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

Latest News

FILE - The Pentagon says it would force troops to cancel or disrupt military training. It also...
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help
FILE IMAGE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where...
Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Cardiovascular researcher killed while riding bicycle in Indian Hill
Cardiovascular researcher killed while riding bicycle in Indian Hill
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary