With young playmakers, Bengals’ defense looks dynamic in loss to Giant

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - On a play in the middle of the second quarter on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill got cornerback Delonte Hood’s attention.

Hill saw the New York Giants’ setup behind the line of scrimmage and relayed it to Hood. Then Hill blitzed on the play and created pressure in the backfield.

In a preseason where the Bengals have hardly played their starters, moments like that one from Hill have made the Bengals’ coaching staff even more confident in the team’s defense entering the regular season.

On Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Giants beat the Bengals 25-22. On a great day for the Bengals’ second string defense playing alongside Hill, the young playmakers on their defense kept the team in the game with a dominant first half.

“I’m learning every day in the meeting room,” Hill said. “There’s something to be learned every day. I just want to keep learning and not settle for what I’m doing now.”

In the fourth quarter, following a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Jacques Patrick that put the Bengals ahead with three minutes left in the game, the Bengals’ third and fourth-stringers on defense allowed the game-winning score. Giants quarterback Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver Alex Bachman with 42 seconds left.

Before the last-minute touchdown, the Bengals’ young defenders who project to play big roles in 2022 showed how the defense can take the next step.

“These games are so critical (for the young defensive players),” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “For them to go out there and play in this league is invaluable for some guys. We’re hoping they learn from it and make the most of the opportunities they get.”

For the second consecutive week, Hill used the first half to showcase why he’s the future of the Bengals’ secondary. Hill played the biggest role in the Bengals holding the Giants’ starters to just 7 points in the first half.

Hill was the Bengals’ biggest addition to the defense this offseason, and he’s showing why he can be a significant reason the unit takes another step forward.

“To see Dax go out there and put it on tape... that’s what you want to see,” Bengals veteran safety Mike Thomas said. “Whatever you messed up that first game, did you get better? Did you correct it? (He) did it and I’m proud of (him)?”

On top of the performance from Hill, second-year defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample made drive-changing plays against the Giants’ starters. With pressure up the middle by rookie defensive tackle Zach Carter, a drive-ending fourth-down tackle against the run by Ossai, a tackle for loss on a screen by Sample and sound, and physical play by rookie safety Tycen Anderson, the Bengals took a 9-7 lead into halftime.

“They did a great job bringing in so many dudes who make plays in the secondary, at the linebacker position and on the defensive line,” Anderson said. “We’re going out there and balling with each other.”

