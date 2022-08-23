2014 murder of Tri-State soldier remains unsolved

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been more than eight years since a Tri-State soldier was murdered, and his mother is still waiting to find out who is responsible for her son’s death.

Kelvin Johnson was 28 when he was killed in front of an Ohio Avenue apartment in August of 2014, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Before his death, Kelvin, a father of three, enlisted in the Army but was honorably discharged when his daughter died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), his mother, Bethany Johnson Monroe said.

Bethany said her son was living on the street at the time he was killed.

On the night of his death, she says Kelvin was unable to park in his normal spot because someone was already there.

“So, he had to park way down the street,” Bethany explains. “So, when he was walking up is when the incident happened.”

Bethany says the memory of investigators coming to tell her what happened to Kelvin still haunts her.

“I knew something was awry, but I never thought it was someone who passed away,” she said.

August, the month of Kelvin’s death, and the holidays are tough for Bethany and her family.

“It is painful, thinking of memories and stuff,” she says.

Bethany wants people to remember her son for who he was.

“A great person, a great personality,” Bethany says of Kelvin. “He always wanted to have fun.”

She holds out hope that someone with information on her son’s death will come forward but says she has been able to find closure by knowing “he’s in a better place.”

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information regarding Kelvin’s murder.

