6-year-old killed in apparent murder-suicide remembered as an ‘angel’

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A family remains in disbelief after a 6-year-old was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Aug. 21.

Iyla Johnson, 6, is being remembered for her love of art as her drawings cover the kitchen wall of her Avondale home.

The 6-year-old’s cousin, Jatawna Bush, said the St. Vivian first grader loved everything from dancing and swimming to martial arts. Iyla’s personality was a perfect match for her active childhood.

“Whenever you came in her presence, you’d automatically get happy because if you were sad, you had to laugh at her because she’d either make a funny dance move, make funny faces, just an all-around angel to this family,” Bush explained.

Iyla’s body, along with her father’s 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds inside the bedroom of an apartment on Lakeknoll Drive, according to Chief Vincent Demasi.

Bush said Eric and Iyla’s mother, Darlene, had been together for more than 20 years and had three children together.

Shortly before 12 p.m., Mt. Healthy police said Eric would not let Iyla go with her mother during a custody exchange.

Eric barricaded himself inside the apartment bedroom and fired three gunshots at officers, according to police. A SWAT team entered the room later to find the father and daughter dead.

Bush still does not know what happened inside the apartment bedroom.

“I don’t know. Only him and God knows that,” Bush said.

When the family heard about the shootings, they say they were in shock.

“Out of the blue,” said Bush. “We wouldn’t imagine this in a million years. If you ask anyone off the streets, Eric was a phenomenal person. He also did a lot with the community with his kids’ sports teams. He was taking a lot of these guys off the streets into his home.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses for Iyla. Search “Iyla Johnson” on GoFundMe to find the page.

