Bengals re-sign safety Jessie Bates

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jesse Bates III (30) takes the field as he's introduced before...
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jesse Bates III (30) takes the field as he's introduced before the first quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they re-signed safety Jessie Bates.

Bates, a fifth-year veteran who was named the team’s designated franchise player on March 7, signed the one-year tender for the 2022 season.

“There is a business side to this. And I’m happy that I’m able to experience it at 24 years old. A lot of people come in drafted at 24 and they don’t really understand the process of this. It takes time. You’re not just gonna get exactly what you want whenever you want. It’s just something that’s gonna happen - I know it will,” Bates told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer back in February.

He originally was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2018.

He has started each of his 63 games played in four seasons for Cincinnati, totaling 406 tackles (287 solo), 10 INTs, 35 PDs, two FFs and two FRs.

Bates was a team captain in 2021 and had 20 tackles (11 solo), two INTs and six PDs in the postseason to help lead the Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl LVI.

He will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. While on that list, Bates will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks, though he can be activated at any time.

Above press release provided by Bengals Communications

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.

