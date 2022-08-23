Contests
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says

Clermont County man accused of abusing 2 children
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is charged with endangering children and felonious assault after detectives determined that two toddlers were injured at a home in the Village of Felicity, the sheriff’s office says.

Nathan Sanders was interviewed by detectives who say he admitted to being the only adult present when the children were hurt.

An 18-month-old boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by his mother on Aug. 18 because he was having trouble walking, according to Chief Deputy Chris Stratton.

Stratton says hospital staff determined the toddler had several spinal injuries and he was immediately admitted to the ICU.

Further examination revealed the 18-month-old had pre-existing injuries and that injuries sustained by the boy were non-accidental trauma related, Stratton said.

While treating the boy, medical staff noticed external injuries to his 3-year-old sister who was with her mother, according to the sheriff’s office.

A news release said the girl was evaluated for visible injuries however, she did not require medical attention and was not admitted to the hospital.

Children’s Hospital Social Service Staff reached out to Clermont County Children’s Protective Services who in turn contacted the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit, the release says.

Detectives went to Children’s Hospital to interview the children’s mother and her live-in boyfriend, Sanders.

After speaking with the mother and Sanders, detectives say they determined the children’s injuries happened inside a home in Felicity.

The sheriff’s office says Sanders was charged Tuesday with two counts of endangering children and two counts of felonious assault.

He is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Municipal Court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 to be arraigned.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

