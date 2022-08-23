Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cleveland State student wins federal lawsuit against university on breach of Fourth Amendment

Ohio’s federal court ruled in the favor of a student from Cleveland State University on Aug. 22...
Ohio’s federal court ruled in the favor of a student from Cleveland State University on Aug. 22 after the school used the student’s webcam to search his room before a class test.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ruled in the favor of a student from Cleveland State University on Aug. 22 after the school used the student’s webcam to search his room before a class test.

The ruling appears to be the first in the nation to state the Fourth Amendment protects students from ‘unreasonable video searches of their homes before taking a remote test’, according to a press release from civil rights attorney Matthew Besser.

Cleveland State student Aaron Ogletree was subjected to a ‘warrantless room scan’ prior to a chemistry exam in February 2021, which prompted Ogletree to sue the university, the release said.

The school ‘compelled’ students to show their entire room to a school official prior to taking a test to ensure the student doesn’t cheat on a test, the release said.

“The room scans are visible not only to the school officials but to the student’s classmates as well,” the statement read. “CSU conducts these searches with neither a warrant nor reasonable suspicion to believe they would uncover any evidence of wrongdoing.”

Federal Judge J. Philip Calabrese ruled in Ogletree’s favor in a 24-page decision, stating the university’s practice of conducting room scans is unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment. The entire ruling can be read below:

Besser said in a statement the practice from Cleveland State is an ‘unnecessary and unreasonable intrusion on student privacy.’

Freedom from government intrusion into our homes is the very core of what the Fourth Amendment protects. If there is any place where students have a reasonable expectation of privacy, it’s inside their homes. CSU’s warrantless webcam searches of student homes tramples that fundamental privacy right. The Framers would have recoiled at the idea of a school official physically entering a student’s home without a warrant to preemptively search for evidence the student might cheat on a test. CSU’s use of webcams to snoop inside student homes is no different. It is an unnecessary and unreasonable intrusion on student privacy, and it violates the Fourth Amendment.

Matthew D. Besser, Attorney, Bolek Besser Glesius

Officials said the ruling will set a precedence for student’s privacy rights across Ohio and the nation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a...
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
Dr. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD, was riding his bicycle in Indian Hill Saturday when he was struck and...
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend,...
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
The Lakota community is mourning the loss of 2022 Lakota East High School graduate and football...
Lakota East 2022 graduate killed in crash that left 3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 hurt

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 7 a.m. 8/23
FOX19 NOW News at 7 a.m. 8/23
Jeffrey Tyler Watson
Clinton County man accused of producing child pornography
File: Ohio BCI
Over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo found at scene of Ohio police-involved shooting
A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati...
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast