Clinton County man accused of producing child pornography

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clinton County man is charged with sexual exploitation of children for allegedly producing child pornography for more than a year, federal court records show.

Jeffrey Tyler Watson, 37, is detained on a federal holder at the Butler County Jail, jail records show.

He was booked into the jail since 12:30 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon before a federal court magistrate in downtown Cincinnati, according to federal court records.

Watson came to the attention of the FBI earlier this month.

Agents found videos on Aug. 10 at an apartment in New York state. The videos depict the sexual abuse of the victim by an adult male, according to his criminal complaint.

Federal agents seized the videos. Seven of them were in a folder directory listed as “...personal/jeff,” the court record states.

One of the videos was created as recently as Aug. 7.

The FBI traced the videos to Watson who according to his criminal complaint, is living in a camper off Dakin Chapel Road in Sabina.

He is accused of sexual exploitation of children between June 12, 2021 and Aug. 7.

