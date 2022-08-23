Downtown landmark Carew Tower sold for $18M

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - After months of delays, Downtown’s landmark Carew Tower has been sold.

Greg Power, who owns the iconic 49-story office-and-retail tower at 441 Vine St., first told a bankruptcy judge in March that he had entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with a new owner that would resolve all the issues in the foreclosure lawsuit filed against him and his company, Carew Realty Inc., in October 2021, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Power was facing foreclosure for defaulting on a $9.7 million loan, according to court documents, and owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid utility bills.

Who bought Carew Tower Cincinnati?

The sale of the office tower was originally set to close in April, but Power asked Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Heekin to extend the deadline for responding to a foreclosure lawsuit more than a half dozen times, including his last request for an extension through Aug. 15.

The property finally sold on Aug. 18 for $18 million to an affiliate of New York-based Veles Partners LLC, according to Hamilton County property records.

What’s next for Carew Tower?

It’s not clear what’s next for the tower, which was once the tallest building west of the Alleghenies. Veles officials could not be reached for comment.

Workers began construction of the Carew Tower just before the Great Depression and completed it in 1930 at a cost of more than $30 million.

It was celebrated for its art deco architecture, and it was added to the register of National Historic Landmarks in 1994.

In 2010, Carew Tower was displaced as the city’s tallest building by Great American Tower at Queen City Square, which has eight fewer floors but is 86 feet taller than the 574-foot Carew Tower, thanks to its spire.

Power, who acquired the building in 2014, could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.