First phase of Purple People Bridge repaint project underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Purple People Bridge is one step closer to being purple again with fresh paint going up on the bridge this week.

Earlier this year, the non-profit company that owns the bridge announced its plans to raise money to fund the paint job and complete it next year.

Now, they are giving people a preview of what the bridge will look like in a little more than a year.

If you are using the Purple People Bridge this week, you may notice crews working on the entryway on the Newport side. Newport-based Baynum Painting is working on the project.

“Our company travels the world painting iconic structures,” says Baynum Painting President and Owner Chris Baynum. “We just finished a project in Brazil, we’ve been in China, Australia. This is 10 blocks from our office. It means a lot to us.”

It’s been 20 years since the bridge was last painted.

As the bridge marks its 150th anniversary, the Purple People Bridge Company has committed to returning the bridge to its purple color.

“We see exactly what this bridge was in 2003 when it was first opened as the Purple People Bridge,” says Purple People Bridge Company President Will Weber, “How many people that brought together to really see a bold and beautiful bridge like this in our community.”

The project costs $1.5 million. Some of that funding has been secured but fundraisers like Boom on the Bridge happening on Labor Day weekend helps support the maintenance of the bridge.

The swatches on the arches of the bridge were painted six years ago to see how they aged. Now, the color has been chosen and has a special name.

“If you’re going to call the bridge the Purple People Bridge then you need to have your own shade and color of purple,” explains Weber. “So, we wanted something bold, something iconic so that when you recognize it, or you want to go to the store and paint your house purple then you can purchase the Purple People Bridge purple.”

The hope is once the job is done, it will last longer than the last paint job.

“We feel confident that when we’re finished with this that the color and gloss retention of this paint is going to leave us with a bright purple color for years to come,” says Baynum.

It will take about three months to paint the bridge once all of the funding is secure.

Weber has set a goal of securing funding early next year and completing the paint job by Labor Day of 2023.

Not only will the bridge look good, but it will also continue to serve as a safe connection between Newport and Cincinnati.

“We’ve realized when folks can have events here, they just feel safe here and they can enjoy the community that this is the bridge to do so,” Weber continues. “We may not look like the Roebling with the iconic suspension, but it is safe, and it’s proudly purple.”

This phase of painting will be complete by Thursday, so it’s done in time for setting up Boom on the Bridge next week. If you are interested in tickets for that, or any other Purple People Bridge event, click here.

