Hamilton man ruled incompetent to stand trial in brothers murder, court docs say

Police responded to an area near Combs Park in Hamilton on February 21 to find a man and his...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man charged with murder in the death of his brother is incompetent to stand trial, a Butler County Common Pleas judge ruled Tuesday.

Justin Glenn is accused of fatally shooting his brother in February 2022.

Glenn was also wounded and police say he fled the scene and ended up at Fort Hamilton Hospital for treatment.

Police say Glenn walked into the hospital lobby with a 9 mm handgun and placed it on the front desk counter.

In addition to murder, he’s charged with having weapons while under disability

A judge ruled Tuesday that Justin Glenn is incompetent to stand trial for the fatal shooting of...
Following a psychiatric evaluation, the judge ruled that Glenn “lacks the present capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him/her and/or to present assist in the defense of his/her case.”

Glenn was ordered to undergo treatment for restoration to competency at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for no more than one year.

A review hearing is scheduled for February 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

