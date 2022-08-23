Indian Hill neighbors seek changes to area where bicyclist killed

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Neighbors of a 71-year-old bicyclist who was hit and killed on Aug. 20 are taking action to help prevent future deadly crashes in the area.

Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.

He was cycling early Saturday on southbound Given Road. As he went to turn onto Beech Trail toward his house, he was hit by a vehicle.

The 71-year-old doctor died at the scene, according to Indian Hill Rangers and the coroner’s office.

The Rangers say it appears to have been an accident.

”Most of the time, people know the rules of the road with cyclists and unfortunately this young lady did not,” a neighbor of Robbins, who did not want to be identified, said. “Jeff put his arm out like this [replicating turning gesture] to signal he was going to make a left and she thought he was waving her on. And he was not, and she sped up and the rest.”

The juvenile driver stopped and stayed at the scene, according to the Rangers, who are still investigating.

The neighbor says they have been seeing more problems at this intersection.

“One of our neighbors had a friend who was walking and got clipped and got knocked onto the side of the road,” the neighbor explained. “It was a hit and run.”

Now, neighbors are planning to meet with the Chief of the Indian Hill Rangers to see what can be done to make the area safer.

“Well, we’d like to have more speed cameras put in,” the neighbor said. “Signs, maybe we could do a bike path. We’d have to talk to the residents and the village to see if we could put something in.”

No charges have been filed in connection with the deadly crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.