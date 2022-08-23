Contests
Mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Twp returns to court

Heather Adkins
Heather Adkins(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her young autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year returns to court Tuesday for her final pretrial hearing before her jury trial next month.

Heather Adkins was recently found competent to stand trial on charges of kidnapping and endangering children, despite suffering from mental health issues.

Her jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 12 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch.

Adkins drove from Indiana to Tennessee in February to drop off two of her three children with a friend, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

On the way back on Feb. 17, she drove to Copper Creek Lane in Colerain Township, where Deters said she “basically kicked the kid out the car.”

>> Video captures moments mother abandoned nonverbal son in Colerain neighborhood <<

The 5-year-old was left in the pouring rain on a cold night on a road without sidewalks, Deters said.

Passing motorists spotted the soaking wet child and called 911 around 9 p.m., according to court documents and recordings of 911 calls.

Once Martin was in the care of the police, they shared his photo with FOX19 NOW and the media, asking for help to find his family.

Shelbyville residents saw the photos and recognized the child as Martin Thomas Adkins.

The boy’s mother was arrested in Kentucky two days after Colerain Township police say she abandoned her son.

Adkins faces 11 years in prison if convicted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

