Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.
It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
