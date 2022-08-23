Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Medics on scene just wrapped the pedestrian’s hand. Cincinnati Police said the pedestrian is ok and he is conscious.



Police tell me the street car did receive some damage and is now going through inspections.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uggbDMv2EA — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) August 23, 2022

