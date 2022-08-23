Contests
A Pleasant Monday Afternoon

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine will stick around Tuesday afternoon with low humidity and a high of 82 degrees.

We remain dry the next few days with just a pop up chance late on Friday.

Otherwise, the story will be the heat as temperatures return to the upper 80s by the second half of the week and into the weekend.

