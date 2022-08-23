Contests
Police looking for witnesses to crash that critically injured pedestrian

Cincinnati police say Brian St. Clair, 62, was struck on West Liberty Street between Logan Street and Central Parkway around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in the West End on Sunday night.

Brian St. Clair, 62, was struck on West Liberty Street between Logan Street and Central Parkway around 11:20 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.

Police say he was outside the marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on West Liberty.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene of the crash, police say.

St. Clair was taken to UC Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Excessive speed and impairment as factors are unknown at this time.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

