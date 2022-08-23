Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested

(Source: Cincinnati Enquirer)
(Source: Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.

According to Maynard, the three students attended Fairfield High School and were arrested at approximately 10:30 a.m. by the school’s resource officer.

The students are being charged for causing panic, which is a 1st degree misdemeanor, Maynard said.

“Threats of this nature, regardless of their intent, will not be tolerated,” Maynard explained in a press release. “They have a tremendous impact on students, school staff and the community. It is the intent of the Fairfield Police Department to prosecute anyone who threatens violence against our schools.”

The three students were released to their parents and are pending a court hearing, Maynard added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD, was riding his bicycle in Indian Hill Saturday when he was struck and...
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a...
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend,...
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
The Lakota community is mourning the loss of 2022 Lakota East High School graduate and football...
Lakota East 2022 graduate killed in crash that left 3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 hurt

Latest News

The street markings remind drivers to share the road with bicyclists.
Tri-State cycling organization calls for safety improvements after cyclists killed
Crews paint arches on the Purple People Bridge to show what it will look like.
First phase of Purple People Bridge repaint project underway
Police still searching for driver in crash that critically injured pedestrian
Police still searching for driver in crash that critically injured pedestrian
Police responded to an area near Combs Park in Hamilton on February 21 to find a man and his...
Hamilton man ruled incompetent to stand trial in brother’s murder, court docs say