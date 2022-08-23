School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.

According to Maynard, the three students attended Fairfield High School and were arrested at approximately 10:30 a.m. by the school’s resource officer.

The students are being charged for causing panic, which is a 1st degree misdemeanor, Maynard said.

“Threats of this nature, regardless of their intent, will not be tolerated,” Maynard explained in a press release. “They have a tremendous impact on students, school staff and the community. It is the intent of the Fairfield Police Department to prosecute anyone who threatens violence against our schools.”

The three students were released to their parents and are pending a court hearing, Maynard added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.