Threat evacuates Franklin schools, all students are safe, district says

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A threat concerning the Franklin Junior High and Franklin High School campus this morning prompted an evacuation, district officials say.

“All students and personnel at the entire Fourth St. location have been evacuated to Gerke Elementary. All students have been safely evacuated,” reads a post on Franklin City Schools Facebook page.

“We are asking that parents avoid the area to allow for the police and all other emergency personnel to assess the situation. We will continue to provide regular updates.”

Dispatchers referred questions to the police chief, who could not be immediately reached for comment.

