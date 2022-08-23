Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Threat evacuates Franklin schools, all students are safe, district says

A threat concerning the Franklin Junior High and Franklin High School campus this morning...
A threat concerning the Franklin Junior High and Franklin High School campus this morning prompted an evacuation, district officials say.(KCTV5 News)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A threat concerning the Franklin Junior High and Franklin High School campus this morning prompted an evacuation, district officials say.

“All students and personnel at the entire Fourth St. location have been evacuated to Gerke Elementary. All students have been safely evacuated,” reads a post on Franklin City Schools Facebook page.

“We are asking that parents avoid the area to allow for the police and all other emergency personnel to assess the situation. We will continue to provide regular updates.”

Dispatchers referred questions to the police chief, who could not be immediately reached for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a...
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
Dr. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD, was riding his bicycle in Indian Hill Saturday when he was struck and...
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend,...
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
The Lakota community is mourning the loss of 2022 Lakota East High School graduate and football...
Lakota East 2022 graduate killed in crash that left 3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 hurt

Latest News

Heather Adkins
Mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Twp returns to court
FOX19 NOW News at 7 a.m. 8/23
FOX19 NOW News at 7 a.m. 8/23
Jeffrey Tyler Watson
Clinton County man accused of producing child pornography
File: Ohio BCI
Over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo found at scene of Ohio police-involved shooting