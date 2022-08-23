Troopers: 1 dead in 3-vehicle car crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and two are injured after a three-vehicle car crash occurred in Jasper Township on Aug. 22, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Laralyn Lebeau, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at SR 729 and SR 435, Ohio State Highway Sgt. JJ Grillot said.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the highway patrol, 23-year-old Allison Rapp was driving northbound on SR 729 when she did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435.

Rapp ended up striking Lebeau’s vehicle that was driving eastbound on SR 435, which hit another car operated by 54-year-old Robyn Wise, Grillot said.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Grillot added.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wise was transported by medical helicopter with non-life threatening injuries and Rapp was treated at the scene.

