Update: All clear at Franklin schools after threat evacuated building, district says

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Students are back in class after a threat concerning Franklin Junior High and Franklin High School evacuated the campus Tuesday morning, district officials say.

The threat remains under investigation.

Parents were advised to avoid the area earlier Tuesday to allow for police and other emergency personnel to assess the situation.

All students and personnel at the entire Fourth Street facility were evacuated to Gerke Elementary School.

Police referred questions to the chief who could not be immediately reached for comment.

