Air Care responds to Adams County crash

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

It happened on State Route 41 in West Union.

At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Crews worked late into the night removing a red Ford Mustang from a ditch.

A medical helicopter is landing right now following a car wreck on SR 41 in West Union. pic.twitter.com/wci27tbNUI — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) August 24, 2022

