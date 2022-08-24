Contests
Air Care responds to Adams County crash

2 injured in West Union crash
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

It happened on State Route 41 in West Union.

At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Crews worked late into the night removing a red Ford Mustang from a ditch.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

