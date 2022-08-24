Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township

For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that...
For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township.

A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m.

It is unclear what the caller said.

No injuries were reported and deputies cleared the scene about an hour later.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
Cincinnati attorney Jeffrey Goldenberg with Goldenberg Schneider, LPA filed a class action...
Kia, Hyundai thefts: Greater Cincinnati car owners file class action lawsuit
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Sanders was charged with multiple counts of...
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
File: Ohio BCI
Over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo found at scene of Ohio police-involved shooting

Latest News

In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The Lakota community is mourning the loss of 2022 Lakota East High School graduate and football...
Lakota East grad, other Indiana State students killed in crash due to weather, speed, drinking: report
City of Edgewood police say juvenile was struck around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the...
Child struck by car in NKY
Dr. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD, was riding his bicycle in Indian Hill Saturday when he was struck and...
Indian Hill neighbors seek changes to area where bicyclist killed