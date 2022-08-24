Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township.

A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m.

It is unclear what the caller said.

UPDATE: authorities just left the scene. They’re letting people back into the building @fox19 https://t.co/2XHf4Dw3rJ — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) August 24, 2022

No injuries were reported and deputies cleared the scene about an hour later.

