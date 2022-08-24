Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township.
A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m.
It is unclear what the caller said.
No injuries were reported and deputies cleared the scene about an hour later.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.