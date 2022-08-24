Contests
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms

Lindsay Bass
Lindsay Bass(Colerain police)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner confirms a body found in a wooded area of Colerain Township is that of a woman missing since May.

Lindsay Bass’ body was found near Dry Ridge Road on Aug. 16, close to the same place she was last seen, the Colerain Police Department said.

According to Lindsay’s family, Colerain Police told them that the body had on the same clothing Bass did when she went missing.

Prior to her disappearance, Lindsay had been in a car wreck, leading to her struggle with mental health, Lindsay’s sister Shannen Bass told FOX19.

“That kind of made her mental issues more severe, because she has multiple face fractures, skull fractures,” Shannen said. “It was pretty bad.”

The day Lindsay went missing, she told her sister she was taking the dog for a walk, Shannen mentioned.

It is still unknown what caused Lindsay’s death, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

FOX19 will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

