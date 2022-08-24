Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner confirms a body found in a wooded area of Colerain Township is that of a woman missing since May.

Lindsay Bass’ body was found near Dry Ridge Road on Aug. 16, close to the same place she was last seen, the Colerain Police Department said.

According to Lindsay’s family, Colerain Police told them that the body had on the same clothing Bass did when she went missing.

BREAKING: Family of Lindsay Bass tells me Colerain Police told them the remains found along Dry Ride Road had on the same clothing their daughter wore when she went missing in May. — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) August 16, 2022

Prior to her disappearance, Lindsay had been in a car wreck, leading to her struggle with mental health, Lindsay’s sister Shannen Bass told FOX19.

“That kind of made her mental issues more severe, because she has multiple face fractures, skull fractures,” Shannen said. “It was pretty bad.”

The day Lindsay went missing, she told her sister she was taking the dog for a walk, Shannen mentioned.

It is still unknown what caused Lindsay’s death, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

FOX19 will update this story as more information surfaces.

