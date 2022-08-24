Contests
Child struck by car in NKY

Police are on scene in Edgewood where a child was struck by a vehicle, according to Kenton...
Police are on scene in Edgewood where a child was struck by a vehicle, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are on scene in Edgewood where a child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

It was reported just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dudley and Edgemar roads, she said.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

