Cincinnati Reds announce 2023 schedule: Opening Day on March 30 vs. Pirates

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - As the Cincinnati Reds look ahead with a focus on their farm system while sitting near the bottom of the standings, they can start circling the calendar for next season.

Major League Baseball announced its 2023 schedule on Wednesday. Opening Day will be March 30 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

For the first time in league history, there will be a balanced schedule for all teams. The Reds will play a series against all American League teams with half of those series at home and half on the road. Teams will have 52 divisional games, a decrease from the usual 76.

Some of the highlights on the Reds’ schedule: They’ll host Tampa Bay, Texas, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Cleveland, Toronto, Seattle and Minnesota for home interleague series. They’ll play in Washington D.C. on July 4. The battle for the Ohio Cup will include two games in Cincinnati (Aug. 15-16) and two games in Cleveland (Sept. 26-27).

The longest homestand on next season’s schedule is 10 games against the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks from July 14-23 out of the All-Star break. Their longest road trip will be a 10-game West Coast trip to face the Los Angeles Angels, Diamondbacks and Giants from Aug. 21-30.

At a minimum, some normalcy should return next season. It’s a welcome bit of normalcy after a pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season, capacity limits on crowds to begin the 2021 season and a lockout that postponed the first week of the 2022 season.

Your 2023 plans are set❗️ pic.twitter.com/4Yaygp2xTF — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 24, 2022

