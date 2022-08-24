Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Reds announce 2023 schedule: Opening Day on March 30 vs. Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds announced the 2023 schedule and for the first time in league history, there...
The Cincinnati Reds announced the 2023 schedule and for the first time in league history, there will be a balanced schedule for all teams(MGN)
By Bobby Nightengale
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - As the Cincinnati Reds look ahead with a focus on their farm system while sitting near the bottom of the standings, they can start circling the calendar for next season.

Major League Baseball announced its 2023 schedule on Wednesday. Opening Day will be March 30 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

For the first time in league history, there will be a balanced schedule for all teams. The Reds will play a series against all American League teams with half of those series at home and half on the road. Teams will have 52 divisional games, a decrease from the usual 76.

Some of the highlights on the Reds’ schedule: They’ll host Tampa Bay, Texas, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Cleveland, Toronto, Seattle and Minnesota for home interleague series. They’ll play in Washington D.C. on July 4. The battle for the Ohio Cup will include two games in Cincinnati (Aug. 15-16) and two games in Cleveland (Sept. 26-27).

The longest homestand on next season’s schedule is 10 games against the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks from July 14-23 out of the All-Star break. Their longest road trip will be a 10-game West Coast trip to face the Los Angeles Angels, Diamondbacks and Giants from Aug. 21-30.

At a minimum, some normalcy should return next season. It’s a welcome bit of normalcy after a pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season, capacity limits on crowds to begin the 2021 season and a lockout that postponed the first week of the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
Cincinnati attorney Jeffrey Goldenberg with Goldenberg Schneider, LPA filed a class action...
Kia, Hyundai thefts: Greater Cincinnati car owners file class action lawsuit
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Sanders was charged with multiple counts of...
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
File: Ohio BCI
Over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo found at scene of Ohio police-involved shooting
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jesse Bates III (30) takes the field as he's introduced before...
Bengals re-sign safety Jessie Bates
Cincinnati Bengals' Jacques Patrick, left, rushes past New York Giants' Carter Coughlin (52) to...
With young playmakers, Bengals’ defense looks dynamic in loss to Giant
Former NFL RB mentoring Wyoming star player
Former NFL RB mentoring Wyoming star player
Marica Yager shows her medals from past CrossFit game competitions.
Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level