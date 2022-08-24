Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Continued stretch of sunshine with increasing humidity

Chances of rain are with us Friday, but it will not be a washout
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another dry Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs near 85 degrees.

Humidity will start to build Thursday and Friday as warmer air will build out of the south and bring our temperatures into the upper 80s as we head into the weekend.

We could see a few pop up thunderstorms late on Friday, otherwise a sunny and hot weekend ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
Cincinnati attorney Jeffrey Goldenberg with Goldenberg Schneider, LPA filed a class action...
Kia, Hyundai thefts: Greater Cincinnati car owners file class action lawsuit
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Sanders was charged with multiple counts of...
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
File: Ohio BCI
Over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo found at scene of Ohio police-involved shooting

Latest News

Tracking warmer and more humid conditions this week.
More sunshine for the latter half of the week
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Wednesday Sunshine & Mid 80′s
Video Forecast From Meteorologist Frank Marzullo
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
logo
Another Pleasant Day, Then the Humidity Creeps Back Into the Area