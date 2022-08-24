Great Parks of Hamilton County take responsibility of Lunken Trail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Effective immediately, Great Parks of Hamilton County will now be taking care of the Lunken Trail, once maintained by the City of Cincinnati.

Todd Palmeter, Chief Executive Officer of Great Parks of Hamilton County, says, “[Great Parks is] already maintaining and operating from terrace park all the way down to Lunken. we have Armleder [-Lunken]; we’re opening the Beechmont Bridge in September.”

“Adding this five miles is great opportunity for us to continue to do things in the City of Cincinnati and the city can focus on other priorities such as Wasson Way and other projects.”

Now that Great Parks of Hamilton County manages the trail, it means day-to-day inspections, trash collections, mowing around the trails, maintaining vegetation along the edge of the trail and future projects (possible widening, resurfacing, or adding markings) will be the responsibility of Great Parks.

With all of these duties, Great Parks, “will hire additional folks to maintain the trail as well as expanding our law enforcement to cover this area.”

The law enforcement will be rangers on bikes as well as utility vehicles.

Now that this move is official, if you’re on the trail and you need to report an issue or concern, you can call 513-521-PARK (7275) or email information@greatparks.org.

For more information about this, you can visit Great Parks of Hamilton County’s website.

