Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen

Hawk breaks in to Wisconsin home.
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A hawk flew through a window in a home in Wisconsin Monday morning.

Ashlynn Mallett, 14, was home when she heard the sound of glass shattering. When she went to investigate, she discovered a hawk had flown into the house.

“As I was watching TV, I just heard a loud crash through the window and the dog started barking,” Mallett told WEAU. “So, I walked over and there is a hawk in the porch.”

The teen called her dad for help to deal with the feathered intruder – which also brought a mouse with it.

The hawk was stuck inside the porch, unable to find its way out through the window it had broken.

They called Eau Claire Animal Control to safely remove the bird.

Video shared by the homeowners shows the hawk escorted outside through an open door by shooing it away with a plastic lid.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
Cincinnati attorney Jeffrey Goldenberg with Goldenberg Schneider, LPA filed a class action...
Kia, Hyundai thefts: Greater Cincinnati car owners file class action lawsuit
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Sanders was charged with multiple counts of...
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
File: Ohio BCI
Over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo found at scene of Ohio police-involved shooting

Latest News

The war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark with no end in sight.
GRAPHIC: Six months of war in Ukraine impacts globe
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases audio of a black hole