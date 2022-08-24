Lakota East grad, other Indiana State students killed in crash due to weather, speed, drinking: report

RILEY, Ind. (WXIX) - Severe weather, excessive speed and drinking are all factors in a crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including a 2022 Lakota East High School graduate, and injured two others over the weekend, according to the crash report.

Football and track standout Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township was in his first semester at the university and a newcomer to its football team.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash and fire early Sunday along with the driver, 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Gurnee, IL, and one of the three backseat passengers, Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, IN.

A GoFundMe account set up to help pay for Caleb’s funeral arrangements and other expenses raised $21,892 toward a $25,000 goal in just the past day alone, as of Wednesday morning.

“Caleb was a great friend, athlete, and mentor. He had the most amazing personality and lit up every room. He was dedicated, hardworking and always showed up. He went out of his way to make everyone feel welcomed. He worked very hard towards academics and football. He had a smile that was so contagious and would (affect) any and everyone around him.”

The crash occurred in the area of State Route 46 and Main Street in Riley near Terre Haute. It was reported as a vehicle fire with entrapment.

Heavy rain was falling, there were thunderstorms with lighting and 3-4 inches of standing water when the driver lost control of a gray, 2008 Toyota Camry, the report reads.

The Camry ran off the road and struck a tree.

The two surviving students in the backseat are identified in the crash report as John Moore, 19, of Bellwood, IL, and Omarian Dixon, 20, of Lafayette IN.

In addition to VanHooser, Dixon, Eubanks and Moore are all listed on ISU’s football roster.

Dixon was listed in critical condition at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, the report states.

Moore was taken to Union Hospital in critical condition but was able to speak with deputies on scene and at the hospital, investigators wrote.

He told deputies “they were all traveling back from a house party. He also stated that everyone had been drinking at the party,” according to the report.

He also said they were heading back to Terre Haute from Indiana University Bloomington “and they were traveling at speeds of 90 miles per hour at the time of the accident, but he doesn’t remember much after that.”

Another driver who witnessed the crash told deputies it was hard to see in the downpouring rain and the lightning was “very bright” and “seemed very close.”

He also told them he heard a loud noise and then saw a “very bright flash that seemed fake.”

As the witness came around the corner on State Route 46, he said he saw a vehicle had crashed into a tree and was on fire. He said he got out, ran over and pulled the first victim from the car, according to the crash report.

The witness then knocked on a truck’s door, and asked (a man inside) to help him with the other person in the Honda who was hanging out of it.” They were able to safely drag him away from the fire, the report states.

The witness told deputies he “initially believed that everyone was out of the vehicle but then he heard lots of screaming and that’s when he believed there were more people in the car.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.