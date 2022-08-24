Man arrested after running onto Tri-State school property with an ax

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he ran onto Madeira High School property with an ax.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 32-year-old Eliyah Yirasel, was working behind the counter at Jimmy John’s on Montgomery Road, according to Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer.

While Yirasel was working, two deputy sheriffs walked into the restaurant.

Yirasel, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, thought the deputies were there to arrest him, Chief Schaefer explained.

It turns out that the deputies were there to grab lunch.

“Two deputy sheriffs came in to eat lunch,” Chief Schaefer said. “He thought they were there to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, so he fled out the back door.”

Yirasel ran into a wooded area and onto the Madeira High School property, according to the chief. At some point, the man grabbed an ax.

The chief said an off-duty FBI agent was jogging on the school track when he saw Yirasel with an ax.

Chief Schaefer said Yirsael ran to the softball field in the back of the property and officers caught up with him in the first base dugout of the field.

“When we approached him, we noticed that he had this ax concealed on his person,” the chief said. “We asked him to drop the ax, at which time he did comply, but when we tried to get him to comply, to subdue him with handcuffs, he fled on foot.”

The chief said one of his officers and a sheriff’s deputy were able to catch up with Yirsael and get him into custody.

The ballfield is quite a distance away from the actual school building, but the chief says a lockdown order was issued as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted once Yirsael was in custody.

Yirsael is charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a felony, according to Chief Schaefer.

He had an outstanding warrant for felonious assault against him from 2021.

