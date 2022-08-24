Man wanted to drug and abduct child from school, court docs say

XENIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing multiple charges after he admitted that he went to an elementary school to drug and kidnap a child, Xenia police say.

Greene County Communications received a call on the evening of August 22 from St. Brigid School Principal Terry Adkins who said there was an unwanted man, later identified as Reid Duran, at the school and he had entered during an open house, court documents say.

After talking to Duran, and realizing that he was lying about who he was and why he was at the school, the documents say, Adkins called police.

Court documents say Adkins met officers in the parking lot and said Duran told school staff he was there with his daughter.

Duran told police several stories about why he was at the school, the documents say, and eventually admitted that he came to the school to specifically kidnap a juvenile.

Court documents say Duran voluntarily went to the Xenia Police Division and while speaking to officers he picked up a pen that was on the table and “stood up, turned around and violently lunged at the officer with the pen gripped in his hand, with the sharp end pointed at the neck and face area” of the officer.

Sgt. Lon Etchison of the Xenia Police Division says the officer was able to defend himself and take Duran into custody without either one of them being injured.

Court documents say during the course of his interview, Duran told officers that he was at the school “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors” and he claimed a similar incident had happened in another city and that he prefers children between the ages of five and 13-years-old.

Duran told the officers that while he was at St. Brigid School he saw a class photograph next to the door of the kindergarten classroom, the documents say.

After seeing the photo “Duran stated he planned on removing the child from the school and wanted to perform sexual acts on the child,” according to the documents.

Duran told police that his plan was to give the child what he claimed was tranquilized Starbust candy that he had in his pocket, would wait until the child passed out and then remove the child from the school, the documents say.

Officers then asked if he’d accessed child pornography online involving children, the documents say, and he told them he had and it was on his computer.

Sgt. Etchison says Duran attempted to escape after his interview and had to be physically restrained.

He was taken to the Greene County Jail without incident and is being held without bond.

Sgt. Etchison said Duran, 35, of Fairborn, has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping, one count of felonious assault and one count of escape.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Xenia Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on August 29.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7026 or leave a message on the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

