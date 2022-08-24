Contests
North College Hill police search for arson suspect after home torched
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson investigation.

The home on Goodman Avenue was set on fire on Aug. 15, according to Hamilton County court documents.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was outside when the fire started. By the time the flames were extinguished, he said he had lost everything.

“It was terrorizing,” the man explained. “Just remembering all the memorabilia and stuff like that. I had six kids I raised in that house. It’s a lot of stuff that we lost.”

According to the North College Hill Police Department, they are searching for the suspect pictured below:

The arson suspect allegedly filled up a water bottle with gas at a UDF, saying he was going to...
The arson suspect allegedly filled up a water bottle with gas at a UDF, saying he was going to get someone back.(WXIX)

The arson suspect allegedly filled up a water bottle with gas at a UDF, saying he was going to get someone back, a person told police at the scene of the Aug. 15 fire. Authorities said the cause of the fire was inconclusive.

The victim said he does recognizes the man in the photo, but he does not know him personally.

“I don’t know the young man,” the homeowner explained. “I don’t know why I was a target for this. So, it’s kind of scary.”

Call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171 if you recognize the suspect.

