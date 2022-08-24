Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Northside residents warn of fake Duke Energy contractors going door to door

Northside residents warn of fake Duke Energy contractors going door to door
By Payton Marshall
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating claims from some Northside residents who said they were approached by people saying they worked for Duke Energy, but that was not the case.

On Sunday, some Northside residents went to Facebook with concerns after their run-ins with the proclaimed Duke workers.

“They said that they were here about my Duke Energy account and the first thing I did was said, ‘not interested,’ because I’m only getting solicitations from these companies that want to sign me up to be the supplier for my natural gas for my Duke Energy account,” explained Carol Newsome.

According to Newsome, this sort of unwanted solicitation happens occasionally.

She said the two men were dressed casually and holding clipboards.

Another Northside resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX19 NOW about her encounter with the two men. She said one of the men appeared to be inebriated.

“One of the guys knocked on the door and noticed the Amazon package on the porch, and after there was no answer, he kicked the package off the porch and then took it to the side of the yard and opened the package,” the anonymous resident said.

The resident called the Cincinnati Police Department to tell them what happened.

Duke Energy Communications Manager Sally Thelen says the company has not been contacted by CPD about the incident in Northside.

“Sadly, we get a lot of inquiries just from general customers that are getting frustrated with people coming to their door, and you know in some cases, portraying themselves as with Duke Energy when in fact they’re not with Duke Energy at all,” Thelen said.

The anonymous Northside resident said the men claiming to be from Duke Energy said they needed to see the customer ID on their bill.

Thelen says no Duke Energy worker would ask for that. She said actual Duke Energy workers will have marked vehicles and badges.

“We know your account number, so we’re not going to be on your doorstep saying, ‘hey, we’re Duke Energy and we need your account number,’” according to Thelen.

Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham did receive a radio run on Sunday for a suspicious person in Northside.

He said the investigative unit is still trying to verify who the man, which prompted the call, works for.

One thing to keep in mind, according to Thelen, is Duke Energy does not work on the weekend unless it’s an emergency. The energy company will notify neighborhoods in those cases.

Thelen says if you’re a Duke Energy customer and have questions, call customer service at 800-544-6900

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD, was riding his bicycle in Indian Hill Saturday when he was struck and...
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a...
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was killed running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
Cincinnati attorney Jeffrey Goldenberg with Goldenberg Schneider, LPA filed a class action...
Kia, Hyundai thefts: Greater Cincinnati car owners file class action lawsuit
A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend,...
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

Latest News

The home on Goodman Avenue was set on fire on Aug. 15, according to Hamilton County court...
North College Hill police search for arson suspect after home torched
In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
Dr. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD, was riding his bicycle in Indian Hill Saturday when he was struck and...
Indian Hill neighbors seek changes to area where bicyclist killed
Hamilton man ruled incompetent to stand trial in brother’s murder, court docs say
Hamilton man ruled incompetent to stand trial in brother’s murder, court docs say