Northside residents warn of fake Duke Energy contractors going door to door

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating claims from some Northside residents who said they were approached by people saying they worked for Duke Energy, but that was not the case.

On Sunday, some Northside residents went to Facebook with concerns after their run-ins with the proclaimed Duke workers.

“They said that they were here about my Duke Energy account and the first thing I did was said, ‘not interested,’ because I’m only getting solicitations from these companies that want to sign me up to be the supplier for my natural gas for my Duke Energy account,” explained Carol Newsome.

According to Newsome, this sort of unwanted solicitation happens occasionally.

She said the two men were dressed casually and holding clipboards.

Another Northside resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX19 NOW about her encounter with the two men. She said one of the men appeared to be inebriated.

“One of the guys knocked on the door and noticed the Amazon package on the porch, and after there was no answer, he kicked the package off the porch and then took it to the side of the yard and opened the package,” the anonymous resident said.

The resident called the Cincinnati Police Department to tell them what happened.

Duke Energy Communications Manager Sally Thelen says the company has not been contacted by CPD about the incident in Northside.

“Sadly, we get a lot of inquiries just from general customers that are getting frustrated with people coming to their door, and you know in some cases, portraying themselves as with Duke Energy when in fact they’re not with Duke Energy at all,” Thelen said.

The anonymous Northside resident said the men claiming to be from Duke Energy said they needed to see the customer ID on their bill.

Thelen says no Duke Energy worker would ask for that. She said actual Duke Energy workers will have marked vehicles and badges.

“We know your account number, so we’re not going to be on your doorstep saying, ‘hey, we’re Duke Energy and we need your account number,’” according to Thelen.

Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham did receive a radio run on Sunday for a suspicious person in Northside.

He said the investigative unit is still trying to verify who the man, which prompted the call, works for.

One thing to keep in mind, according to Thelen, is Duke Energy does not work on the weekend unless it’s an emergency. The energy company will notify neighborhoods in those cases.

Thelen says if you’re a Duke Energy customer and have questions, call customer service at 800-544-6900

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.