Police search for suspect who stole fuel from Corryville church vans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing gas out of vans owned by a Corryville church.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, the unidentified suspect pulled into the Peoples Church parking lot on William Taft Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The man punctured the gas tanks of two of the church’s vans and proceeded to steal fuel out of the vehicles, police explained.

Cincinnati police released photos and a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

