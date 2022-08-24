Shooting under investigation in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries that initially were described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

