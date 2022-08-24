Sleepy Bee opens another restaurant in College Hill

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s most popular breakfast restaurants, Sleepy Bee opened their new branch restaurant’s doors to the public in College Hill on Aug. 21.

The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation and 8K Development partnered with Sleepy Bee for the past two years to open the new branch, according to College Hill CURC spokesperson Ismael Hassan.

“The revitalization along Hamilton Avenue has only been possible due to the focused and dedicated support of our neighbors for the last two decades,” Chief Executive Officer of College Hill CURC Seth Walsh said. “And it’s not slowing down. Sleepy Bee opening their doors is just the beginning of an exciting 18 months of transformation along Hamilton Avenue.”

This is the fourth Sleepy Bee location, along with the Oakley, Blue Ash and Downtown restaurants, Hassan said.

“There are moments you never forget in your career, and the day we announced Sleepy Bee was coming to College Hill was one of them,” Walsh said. “The celebrations reverberated throughout the community for weeks. I have no doubt that when Sleepy Bee finally opens their doors, they will be overwhelmed by the support here in College Hill. We’re ready for them!”

According to Walsh and Sleepy Bee CEOs, the new College Hill project will bring 26 new affordable housing units, 5 commercial spaces and 70 new parking spots to Hamilton Avenue.

The new restaurant will be located in four buildings: 5906, 5910, 5920 and 6060 on Hamilton Avenue.

Doors will officially open over the coming months and is expected to be completely open by spring of 2023, Hassan said.

