Woman accused of knowingly giving dogs methamphetamines: Court records

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The case of a 44-year-old woman who allegedly gave her pet dogs methamphetamines will go before a Hamilton County grand jury on Sept. 7.

Sheila Nebolsky, 44, is facing animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton County court documents.

The game warden investigating the case, Troy Taylor, said they received information there might be two dogs in Nebolsky’s home that needed help. After gathering evidence, Taylor said they went to the home with a search warrant.

Two dogs at the home were found in need of help, Taylor said.

Nebolsky allegedly gave her “companion animals” methamphetamines, the documents claim.

Nebolsky is accused of giving the drugs to the dogs, fully knowing it would seriously harm them, the Hamilton County court records state.

It is unknown how much methamphetamines Nebolsky allegedly gave the dogs.

Both dogs got medical treatment and are now at Cincinnati Animal Care.

Nebolsky is out of jail and will return to court on Sept. 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

