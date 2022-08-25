1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner.

Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to the arrest for his mom, 23-year-old Hydia Hamilton-Smith.

Hamilton-Smith abused the young boy at an apartment in Roselawn, leaving him with substantial physical injuries, including facial trauma and extensive burns, the arrest report explains.

Gamble also had bruising and brain trauma due to lack of oxygen, the arrest report reads.

EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s while in cardiac arrest. He died after arriving at the hospital.

Charolette Waller is Gamble’s grandmother. Her son, the 1-year-old’s father, died in a 2020 car crash.

Gamble had since been in the care of Hamilton-Smith, who is currently charged with child endangerment following the 1-year-old’s death, according to the arrest report.

“I don’t want to downplay postpartum depression or anything, but I could just see signs with the mother,” said Waller. “I went to get him more to give her a break.”

On Aug. 5, the day of Gamble’s death, Waller said she was supposed to pick up her grandson so she could spend time with him.

“I got the call from my daughter,” Waller recalls, “A friend of Hydia’s had called her through Facebook telling her that Darnell had passed. It was a lot of crying, ‘what happened? What? What? What?’”

Police have not released information on the events that led to his death, but Waller says Gamble’s death could have been prevented.

“You [Hamilton-Smith] could have saved his life,” Waller stated. “He probably would have had a chance to live had he gotten medical attention sooner rather than later.”

Waller says she wants to remind everyone to check on new mothers because sometimes they need extra support.

“A lot of women aren’t alright,” Waller said. “They got a lot on their plates and hands, especially single mothers. Just go a little further than you normally would to help.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Gamble’s funeral expenses.

Hamilton-Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

