Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says

Darnell Gamble had substantial physical injuries, including facial trauma and extensive burns,...
Darnell Gamble had substantial physical injuries, including facial trauma and extensive burns, according to his mother's arrest report.(WXIX)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner.

Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to the arrest for his mom, 23-year-old Hydia Hamilton-Smith.

Hamilton-Smith abused the young boy at an apartment in Roselawn, leaving him with substantial physical injuries, including facial trauma and extensive burns, the arrest report explains.

Gamble also had bruising and brain trauma due to lack of oxygen, the arrest report reads.

EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s while in cardiac arrest. He died after arriving at the hospital.

Charolette Waller is Gamble’s grandmother. Her son, the 1-year-old’s father, died in a 2020 car crash.

Gamble had since been in the care of Hamilton-Smith, who is currently charged with child endangerment following the 1-year-old’s death, according to the arrest report.

“I don’t want to downplay postpartum depression or anything, but I could just see signs with the mother,” said Waller. “I went to get him more to give her a break.”

On Aug. 5, the day of Gamble’s death, Waller said she was supposed to pick up her grandson so she could spend time with him.

“I got the call from my daughter,” Waller recalls, “A friend of Hydia’s had called her through Facebook telling her that Darnell had passed. It was a lot of crying, ‘what happened? What? What? What?’”

Police have not released information on the events that led to his death, but Waller says Gamble’s death could have been prevented.

“You [Hamilton-Smith] could have saved his life,” Waller stated. “He probably would have had a chance to live had he gotten medical attention sooner rather than later.”

Waller says she wants to remind everyone to check on new mothers because sometimes they need extra support.

“A lot of women aren’t alright,” Waller said. “They got a lot on their plates and hands, especially single mothers. Just go a little further than you normally would to help.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Gamble’s funeral expenses.

Hamilton-Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Sanders was charged with multiple counts of...
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati attorney Jeffrey Goldenberg with Goldenberg Schneider, LPA filed a class action...
Kia, Hyundai thefts: Greater Cincinnati car owners file class action lawsuit
City of Edgewood police say juvenile was struck around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the...
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
A female deer
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR

Latest News

The man punctured the gas tanks of two of the vans, owned by Peoples Church, and proceeded to...
Police search for suspect who stole fuel from Corryville church vans
Doctors say a Lawrenceburg, Indiana man got E. coli by eating romaine lettuce at Wendy's
Tri-State man says he got E.coli from eating lettuce at Wendy’s
Great Parks of Hamilton County take responsibility of Lunken Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County take responsibility of Lunken Trail
Forest Hills Schools wants lawsuit over critical race theory dismissed
Forest Hills Schools wants lawsuit over critical race theory dismissed