60-year-old hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Avondale

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle late Wednesday in Avondale.

Around 9 p.m., a 60-year-old man was hit on Reading Road, between Maple Avenue and Blair Avenue, by a vehicle according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The vehicle that hit the man did not stop, police confirmed.

The 60-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, per police.

Reading Road is shut down northbound from Cleveland Avenue to Blair Avenue, Cincinnati police said shortly after 10:45 p.m.

The Traffic Unit is investigating.

