60-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically hurt in Cincinnati

60-year-old hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Avondale
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 60-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition late Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened about 9 p.m. on Reading Road, between Maple Avenue and Blair Avenue in Avondale.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stop, according to police who say the are still looking for it Thursday.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police closed northbound Reading Road between Cleveland Avenue to Blair Avenue while they investigated. It reopened late Wednesday.

