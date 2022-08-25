Adoption special allows you to name your price for dogs and cats

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Many animal shelters in our area are near or over capacity with dogs and cats. To help clear some pets out of the shelter, they will run specials for a limited time. This time it’s Kenton County offering a deal for dogs and cats.

Animal shelters have had a rough time over the past couple of years. Between the pandemic, unemployment, people going back to work, kids going back to school, and plenty of other reasons, people are surrendering dogs and cats to shelters that are already near full.

At the Kenton County Animal Shelter, they are encouraging people to open their homes to a forever friend in a special they call “Name your Price Pet Adoption.”

“Whatever folks can afford to give, we’ll take it,” said Director of Animal Services Kelsey Maccombs. “We really just want to get animals into loving homes.”

The normal fee to adopt a dog or cat is $125 including tax. With that, you get your pet spayed or neutered, up-to-date vaccines, and a microchip with your information.

Maccombs explains why back to school can be a great time to adopt a new pet.

“As you’re getting back to a routine, that could be a really great time to add a pet into the mix,” Maccombs said. “Just because you are getting back into that structure and maybe adding a morning walk would be good for you.”

From puppies and kittens to senior dogs and cats, the shelter has a good variety to find the perfect fit for you and your family.

“If you’ve got the space, time and capacity to care for an animal I do think it really enhances your life,” Maccombs explained. “You know I hear folks all the time when they lose a pet how empty that house feels because they bring so much joy and warmth to your life and to your home.”

The adoption special goes from Thursday until Saturday. The shelter is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, Covington, Kentucky, 41017. Their phone number is 859-356-7400. The hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from Noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday Noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.