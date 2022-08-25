Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Adoption special allows you to name your price for dogs and cats

Kenton County Animal Services is having a Back to School adoption special from August 25...
Kenton County Animal Services is having a Back to School adoption special from August 25 through August 27.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Many animal shelters in our area are near or over capacity with dogs and cats. To help clear some pets out of the shelter, they will run specials for a limited time. This time it’s Kenton County offering a deal for dogs and cats.

Animal shelters have had a rough time over the past couple of years. Between the pandemic, unemployment, people going back to work, kids going back to school, and plenty of other reasons, people are surrendering dogs and cats to shelters that are already near full.

At the Kenton County Animal Shelter, they are encouraging people to open their homes to a forever friend in a special they call “Name your Price Pet Adoption.”

“Whatever folks can afford to give, we’ll take it,” said Director of Animal Services Kelsey Maccombs. “We really just want to get animals into loving homes.”

The normal fee to adopt a dog or cat is $125 including tax. With that, you get your pet spayed or neutered, up-to-date vaccines, and a microchip with your information.

Maccombs explains why back to school can be a great time to adopt a new pet.

“As you’re getting back to a routine, that could be a really great time to add a pet into the mix,” Maccombs said. “Just because you are getting back into that structure and maybe adding a morning walk would be good for you.”

From puppies and kittens to senior dogs and cats, the shelter has a good variety to find the perfect fit for you and your family.

“If you’ve got the space, time and capacity to care for an animal I do think it really enhances your life,” Maccombs explained. “You know I hear folks all the time when they lose a pet how empty that house feels because they bring so much joy and warmth to your life and to your home.”

The adoption special goes from Thursday until Saturday. The shelter is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, Covington, Kentucky, 41017. Their phone number is 859-356-7400. The hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from Noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday Noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
City of Edgewood police say juvenile was struck around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the...
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man...
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
Lindsay Bass
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms
book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation

Latest News

The crash happened on Anthony Avenue after 4 p.m. near Vine Street.
Child, adult in critical condition after head-on crash in Carthage
New forensic facial reconstruction released of Ohio John Doe
New forensic facial reconstruction released of Ohio John Doe
Man accused of crashing into Walmart now wanted for vandalism
Man accused of crashing into Walmart now wanted for vandalism
Cincinnati police say now three people are arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Third suspect arrested in connection with West End murder