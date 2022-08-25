Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

BLINK’s first-ever drone show will unveil in October

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s annual light show festival, BLINK will host its first-ever drone show that will be seen from both sides of the Ohio River in October.

The BLINK drone light show will be a 10 minute show with 300 drones that will display 3D images, animations and lights, according to Game Day spokesperson Katherine Nero.

“The BLINK Drone Show will connect Cincinnati and Covington riverfronts with an array of animation using the drone technology provided by Sky Elements Drone Shows,” Executive Director of BLINK Justin Brookhart said. “The Drone Show will highlight the beautiful Suspension Bridge as the back drop for the nightly shows.”

In addition, BLINK and CVG airport have partnered together to create designated viewing areas at Smale Park in Cincinnati and the Covington Landing Amphitheater in Northern Kentucky.

The drone show will be unveiled on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. and repeated twice each evening over the weekend of BLINK, Nero said.

This year, BLINK will be from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
City of Edgewood police say juvenile was struck around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the...
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Lindsay Bass
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Sanders was charged with multiple counts of...
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are...
Police, coroner investigating after human bones found near Xavier University
Muncie police shot and killed a 45-year-old man who pointed a gun at them during a standoff...
Police in Indiana fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them during standoff, state police say
Breaking News: Columbus City Schools and CEA reach conceptual agreement
Breaking News: Columbus City Schools and CEA reach conceptual agreement
UC volleyball to rename home tournament: "Tribute to 10"
UC volleyball to rename home tournament: "Tribute to 10"