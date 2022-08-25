BLINK’s first-ever drone show will unveil in October

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s annual light show festival, BLINK will host its first-ever drone show that will be seen from both sides of the Ohio River in October.

The BLINK drone light show will be a 10 minute show with 300 drones that will display 3D images, animations and lights, according to Game Day spokesperson Katherine Nero.

“The BLINK Drone Show will connect Cincinnati and Covington riverfronts with an array of animation using the drone technology provided by Sky Elements Drone Shows,” Executive Director of BLINK Justin Brookhart said. “The Drone Show will highlight the beautiful Suspension Bridge as the back drop for the nightly shows.”

In addition, BLINK and CVG airport have partnered together to create designated viewing areas at Smale Park in Cincinnati and the Covington Landing Amphitheater in Northern Kentucky.

The drone show will be unveiled on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. and repeated twice each evening over the weekend of BLINK, Nero said.

This year, BLINK will be from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.

