Child, adult in critical condition after head-on crash in Carthage

The crash happened on Anthony Avenue after 4 p.m. near Vine Street.
The crash happened on Anthony Avenue after 4 p.m. near Vine Street.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child and an adult are in critical condition after a head-on crash on Anthony Wayne Avenue in Carthage, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash happened after 4 p.m. Thursday near Vine Street.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s, while the adult was transported to UC Medical Center, police said. A third person was also taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Cincinnati police said Anthony Wayne Avenue is shut down while officers investigate.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

