Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments

$10,000 in debt cancelled for those making under $125,000 yearly
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - President Biden on Wednesday extended the moratorium on student loan payments and canceled $10,000 in debt for borrowers making $125,000 a year or less.

This extension gives borrowers more time to plan for the different loan forgiveness programs and repayment options available.

Robert Farrington, CEO of The College Investor, said about half of all student loan borrowers have had their loan service change over the last two years. “This extra extension will allow borrowers to get organized, figure out who owns their loans these days, where they should be making their payments and ensuring that they have enough time to prepare for when payments do restart,” Farrington said.

Farrington advised borrowers to go to their loan servicer’s website and to ensure their information is correct, including updating addresses, phone numbers, or anything else that has changed.

If you are unsure who your loan servicer is, you can go to studentaid.gov and enter your information to find out. Farrington suggested creating a new budget setting aside money now for when payments resume.

To apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), go to studentaid.gov before October 31. 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
City of Edgewood police say juvenile was struck around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the...
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man...
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
Lindsay Bass
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms
book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation

Latest News

A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
VIDEO: Suspect leading police chase attempts to flee on foot, gets hit by police vehicle
Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet...
WATCH: Bald eagle seen going through airport security