Man in custody in connection with Newport fatal bicyclist hit-and-run, police say

Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A man is in custody in connection with Saturday’s hit-and-run death of Gloria San Miguel, according to Newport police.

Police say Mark Phipps turned himself in.

In addition, Thomas Jackson was charged with tampering with evidence in connection the incident, police said.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed on Saturday, a police spokesman confirms.

Officers were called to the scene of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist just before 12:30 a.m. on the 11th Street Bridge, Newport police said in a news release.

A police spokesperson says Gloria San Miguel was killed.

San Miguel worked at Roebling Point Books & Coffee in Covington, an employee at the store confirmed.

The vehicle involved fled before the officers arrived on the scene.

“Newport police and the Campbell County Special Investigations Team are working to reconstruct the collision and investigate this incident. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot release any additional information on the persons involved,” the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622.

To remain anonymous, you can also call the tip line at 859-261-TIPS.

San Miguel’s friends and coworkers are in disbelief as they work to honor her memory.

Jason Reser, the owner of Reser Bicycle Outfitters and San Miguel’s friend, says her death doesn’t seem real.

“I feel so bad for her family,” Reser said Monday. “Just to have someone that young pass away like that it’s truly a tragedy.”

Reser said he hopes San Miguel’s death gets the attention of lawmakers and drivers.

“This is a totally preventable incident,” he said. “If drivers take more responsibility and drive safer and also we need the people that design our roads to make our roads safer.”

Her death has caught the attention of a friend and bike enthusiast who created a petition demanding the City of Covington to create bike lanes called “Gloria Lanes” in her honor.

As of Monday, the petition has more than 1,500 signatures.

San Miguel’s former coworkers at Roebling Point Books and Coffee are also collecting donations to help her family.

