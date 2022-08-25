Police investigate College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to be shot up at the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is expected to recover, police say.

No arrests were made.

